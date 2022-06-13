The African American Coalition of Hopkins County is gearing up for a special three-day celebration of Juneteenth this weekend at Dr. Festus Claybon Park in Madisonville. This will be the first time the organization has hosted the event. There is no charge to attend, and everyone is invited.
“Expect a fun weekend celebration of freedom, reflection and rejoicing,” said Bill McReynolds, president of the coalition. “We hope to have a festival that appeals to everyone. The festival is a Hopkins County thing, not just a Madisonville thing as some may perceive it.”
Officially declared as a holiday last June, the origins of Juneteenth go all the way back to 1863.
“Starting an annual Juneteenth Festival celebration has been on the AAC’s radar since it was first declared a federal holiday last year,” said McReynolds. “There’s a gallop poll that came out recently that says 60% of Americans had no idea of what Juneteenth is, or why we even have a Juneteenth holiday. We hope to change the narrative on that and help educate, empower and inspire others.”
The Emancipation Proclamation issued by President Abraham Lincoln went into effect on January 1, 1863 declaring the end of slavery in the confederate states that had seceded from the Union. At that time those states did not recognize Lincoln’s authority, so the proclamation did not take effect until each of those state’s had been occupied by the Union Army.
The last came on June 19, 1865 when 2,000 federal troops arrived in Galveston, TX. The army declared the more than 250,000 enslaved black people living in Texas free, bringing an end to slavery in the United States.
June 19th was eventually shortened to Juneteenth. Although that date has been celebrated in some communities for years, it wasn’t until 2021 that it garnered major national attention.
“Having a celebration of the announcement of the abolition of slavery in the United States is a big deal, and should be celebrated and rejoiced as such,” said McReynolds. “One can only imagine the praise and celebration that took place following the last final announcement to end slavery, even if the news was received two and a half years later after everyone else had been informed.”
The celebration will kick-off Friday afternoon at 3 p.m. with opening ceremonies and will last until 8 p.m. Guests are welcomed on Saturday from 10 a.m. through 8 p.m.
Included in the festivities will be games for all ages, music, food, vendors, rides and voter registration.
“We were hoping to have the Juneteenth Classic basketball tournament, however, we got started too late in the planning stages, and will have to wait until next year,” said McReynolds.
The event will conclude on Sunday at 3 p.m. with a community praise and worship service, then closing ceremonies at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
