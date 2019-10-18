Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Thursday:
• Alexandaro Barnes, 44, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with marijuana trafficking and public intoxication.
• Geremy Labrador, 29, of Nashville was charged Wednesday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
Hopkins County Sheriff's Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office released the following reports Thursday:
• Ronnie Allen, 46, of Bremen was charged Thursday, Oct. 10 with failure to appear in Caldwell County.
• Mary Bedwell, age unknown, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with marijuana possession.
• Christopher Douglas, 32, of Earlington was charged Tuesday with failure to appear in Bullitt County and failure to appear in Jefferson County.
• Christopher Harvey, 35, of Kuttawa was charged Wednesday with non-payment of court costs/fines.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.