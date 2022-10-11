This past Saturday night’s family movie event at Dr. Festus Claybon Park Football Field brought roughly 100 people out to enjoy free popcorn, drinks, and the screening of “Remember The Titans”.
Despite being one of the coldest nights we have seen so far this season, it did not stop families from coming bundled up in coats, bringing heavy blankets and some even had portable propane heaters.
Mayor Kevin Cotton, Madisonville Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Miller and members of the city of Madisonville were in attendance serving popcorn and drinks and chatting with all those who were in attendance.
“It’s a cool night and we’re going into fall break, but I would say we have at least 100 people here,” Cotton said. “It’s great to see families having a fun time.”
Some of the younger children were able to enjoy time on the playground before the movie started, and some of the older children and teenagers enjoyed throwing around the football while the movie was playing.
“We had another great turnout for week two of Outdoor Movies at The Park and Plaza,” Events Director for the City of Madisonville, Luci Bess said. “We look forward to next week’s showing.”
All are welcome and encouraged to attend the next movie showing, “Footloose”, which will take place from 7-9 p.m. on October 15 at the First United Bank & Trust Plaza in downtown Madisonville.
For more information, and the remaining lineup of the October Fall Movie Series, go to madisonvilleliving.com/events.
