Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville Foundation is the recipient of two grants to bolster services for its youngest patients and their families.
The two grants are the WHAS Crusade for Children Grant and the NICU Support Grant.
Baptist Health President Robert Ramey said the hospital is continuously looking to improve the level of care they provide to their patients.
“There is something even more rewarding when those enhancements are able to assist growing children to develop skills that they will utilize for the rest of their lives,” he said.
The Crusade grant will provide $10,000 to fund the purchase of pediatric therapy care equipment and the NICU grant, awarded by the Little Giraffe Foundation for $1,000, will help improve the experience of having a child in the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit.
These grants, paired with supplementary funding provided by the Baptist Health Deaconess Foundation, means the hospital was able to purchase equipment for the Pediatric Therapy Care and Mother & Baby Care programs.
The equipment for the Pediatric Therapy Care included a mobile adult mirror, soft play steps & slide, Maddacrawler prone support walker, a LadyBug corner chair with headrest, wall-mounted folding parallel bars, and two Tumble Forms Jettmobile with positioning wedges for both a child and adolescent.
In the Mother & Baby Care room, the equipment included a fast flow warmer rapid fluid infuser, a cuddle cot, and a glider chair.
Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation Services Director Marianne Ramsey said each of these new tools will enable the hospital to assist the children that require our services and provide them with an even higher level of care.
“These exercises that require the new equipment ultimately lead to better attention span, improved handwriting/fine motor skills, and more confidence in the child’s own performance, decreasing his/her overall fear of movement,” she said.
The Pediatric Therapy Care program offers disciplines ranging from speech therapy to physical therapy and occupational therapy, according to a news release. The pediatric program is dedicated to helping children with physical and cognitive delays experience achievement in developmental milestones. For more information on Pediatric Therapy Care, call 270-824-5166. For more information on maternity service, call 270-326-3900.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.