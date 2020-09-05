Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports Friday:
• Michael I. Carter, 20, of Earlington was charged Wednesday with criminal trespassing, 1st-degree, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia buy or possess.
• Sarah Orrick, 32, of Hanson was charged Thursday with assault, 4th-degree (domestic violence) minor injury.
• Jovawn K. Steeples, 26, of Muskegon, Michigan, was charged Thursday with failure to or improper signal, careless driving, operating on a suspended or revoked operating license, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, 1st offense, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and giving officer false identifying information.
Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Friday:
• Terrell D. Hobgood, 29, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. He was also charged with wanton endangerment, 1st-degree, on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Frank N. Maerz, 33, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with operating on a suspended or revoked operating license.
