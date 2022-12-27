The Hopkins County Fiscal Court met last week and discussed the ongoing situation involving last December’s deadly tornado and the wreckage that is still an issue.

Judge Executive Jack Whitfield shared with court members that the Cleanup Committee recently met with the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) to discuss the stream cleanup for the affected tornado areas.

