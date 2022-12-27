The Hopkins County Fiscal Court met last week and discussed the ongoing situation involving last December’s deadly tornado and the wreckage that is still an issue.
Judge Executive Jack Whitfield shared with court members that the Cleanup Committee recently met with the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) to discuss the stream cleanup for the affected tornado areas.
According to Whitfield there are still downed trees, logs and debris in many of the streams and waterways in Hopkins County. After seeking bids and receiving nine, all with a wide range of experience, the costs were “all over the place”.
Whitfield suggested going with the two highest scoring contractors to split the 11 different sites that need to be cleaned up in order to get the work done quickly.
“The work needs to be done by end of March,” he said. “It will be bid out as eleven different sites. The bidders understand the time frame and assure that the work will be done by then.”
By combining the second and third lowest bidding experienced contractors it will hopefully be kept under the budget of $336,000, which is the maximum cost coverage allowed by the NRCS.
