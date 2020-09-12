It has been nearly two weeks since the shooting that injured five at a block party in Madisonville occurred and the search for information is still ongoing, according to Madisonville Police Department Major Andy Rush.
“We are still asking for the public’s health in solving these cases,” Rush said.
Officers responded to an assault call at 1:28 a.m. on Aug. 30 on Elm Street and Pride Avenue where approximately 100 people were gathered, according to police reports.
Five victims were identified. Two were taken to an Evansville hospital while the others were transported to Madisonville Baptist Health.
Anyone with information to this incident is asked to contact MPD Detective Kyle Dame at 270-824-2121 ext. 2014. Anonymous tips can be left with the Hopkins County Crime Stoppers at 270-825-1111.
Rush said a $500 reward is being offered to anyone that can provide information that leads to an arrest and conviction.
