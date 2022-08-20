The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
• Daniel G. Foster, was charged, August 18, 2022, for failure to appear in court ,contempt of court, libel, slander/resistance to order. Foster also charged for serving parole violation warrant.
• Warren W. Stegman, was charged, August 18, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
• Hunter S. Smith, was charged, August 18, 2022, for operating on a suspended or revoked license and leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render assistance.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department released the following report:
• Johnathan W. Cotton, of Earlington, was charged, August 13, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
• Michael K. Grant, of Dawson Springs, was charged, August 13, 2022, for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of contaminated substances.
• Deshon Wills, of Madisonville, was charged, August 18, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
