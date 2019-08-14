Madisonville Regional Airport's new T-hangar project that seemed stalled on the runway last month is now back on track thanks to a state grant that has freed up $260,000.
Following July's board meeting, members received figures for lime stabilization that would aid the completion of the project. They took the figures, which asked for an additional $50,000, to the Federal Aviation Administration in Memphis, said board chairman Jimmy Riddle.
"They said no more money," said Riddle, who did say the FAA did OK the use of the $150,000 that had previously been awarded, but those monies would not be made available until March 2020.
In a pinch to find the needed funds, Riddle said a call was made to the state in an effort to get the project moving forward.
"We get back from the FAA meeting, and we figure, let's call the state, tell them our problem -- they said it is cheaper to
See Hangar/page A10
complete the project right now," said Riddle, "Let's do it, and the state gave us a grant for $260,000."
Riddle said that everything was great and the project was back on track financially. Then another snag happened. Subcontractors for Do-All Construction, the general contractor for the project, backed out.
"We didn't know what we were going to do until Monday afternoon when Pollard and Sons Excavating of Madisonville said that (Jason Pollard) would take a look at our proposal to become the new subcontractor for Do-All. They haven't accepted it, but it sounds favorable," said Riddle.
Pollard indicated a willingness to move forward but wanted to take a closer look at the scope of the project.
"We're just going to look at the plans and the specs and make sure that we can come in and do the job that is laid out in front of us in the contract," said Pollard.
Riddle hopes that if Pollard agrees to the terms, that dirt could be moved by the end of this week. For now, Riddle remains optimistic that a plan is in place and work is on the horizon.
