Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear invite Kentuckians to show their artistic talent in the Team Kentucky Gallery.
According to a news release, the Beshears believe there is no better place than the capital to highlight Kentuckian’s voices as represented through art.
The gallery is located in the main hall of the state capital in Frankfort. Selected artworks will be on display for a six-month rotation in the capital and the Team Kentucky Digital Art Gallery, where artists can provide more information.
The artwork will be returned to the artists after each rotation. The current rotation runs until June 30. The next rotation will begin July 1 and run until Dec. 31, 2023.
The deadline to submit artwork for consideration for the fall 2023 exhibit is Friday, June 2. Artworks will be selected by the second week of June, and artists will be notified shortly after.
Artists may submit one original artwork for consideration. The work must be a minimum size of 18-by-20 inches, including the frame, and cannot exceed 48 inches in width. The maximum allowable depth is four inches, and the maximum weight is 25 pounds.
Artwork should be framed if practicable. Artwork can be landscape, portrait, or abstract.
The artwork should have the artist’s name; address, including the city and county; phone number; email; title of artwork; and artwork size, including frame. Artists can also include a URL if they have a website displaying their art.
Artists can also note whether the artwork is for sale. Artworks will not be sold as part of the Team Kentucky Gallery, but interested buyers will be able to contact artists for information about a sale once the artwork is returned.
