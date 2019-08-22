When Shelby Hill found out the man imprisoned for abusing her 3-year-old son would come up for parole, her family went online and urged people to oppose it. What happened from there left her stunned.
"It's been overwhelming to receive so much support," Hill said.
So much, in fact, that she said it took an entire day to print out 500 pages with more than 11,000 names from a petition drive.
Hill officially was notified Wednesday that abuser Bobby Rushing was denied parole after a Monday hearing. State records show that he will not be eligible again until October 2021.
Rushing pleaded guilty to second-degree assault for shaking Hill's son, Wyatt, in 2016. Rushing and Hill were dating at the time.
The impact on the boy is still noticeable today.
"He can't walk or talk. He's in a wheelchair on a feeding tube," Hill said.
Jonathan Hill, Shelby's husband, said there's no firm timeline for children with shaken baby syndrome.
"He could live to age 10. He could die tomorrow. He could live to age 20," he said.
Wyatt's grandmother, Libby Smith, started a petition drive on Change.org in late December. "Keep Bobby Rushing in Prison" urged the Kentucky Parole Board to require him to serve his entire eight-year sentence. "Wyatt has vision problems," she wrote, and "will be disabled for the rest of his life."
Smith declared victory on the petition site Monday, after receiving 11,044 supporters worldwide. Shelby Hill said backing came from "everywhere - people that have been following my son's story."
Their campaign started one day after Rushing's wife put her own petition on Change.org, "Let Bobby Rushing Come Home." Ruth Rushing wrote that he didn't commit any crime and accepted a plea bargain to avoid a possibly longer sentence in a jury trial.
As of Wednesday, that petition had 183 signatures. A separate online petition calling Wyatt's injuries "a terrible accident" has 86 signatures after more than a year.
"We try to do our best to keep him happy and comfortable," Shelby Hill said of Wyatt.
Yet life has been uncomfortable for the Hill family for other reasons. This weekend will mark one year since a benefit concert was held for their cancer-stricken daughter, Jadyn.
Shelby Hill says the 4-year-old girl's leukemia is now in remission, but she still needs regular treatment. The family also has a 2-year-old son and a fourth child due to be born in February.
The parents admit they can't really explain how they're coping with their situation.
"I don't have a choice," the mother said. "These are my children. They are my world."
"You take it one day at a time," the father added.
Kentucky Corrections records show Rushing could complete his sentence as soon as October 2023, based on good behavior.
