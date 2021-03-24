For many, coffee serves as the gasoline for life. The smell helps many get out of bed, while the boost provided can help kick start the day.
Campfire Roasters owner Kevin Maples is banking on that connection as his family finalizes plans to expand their food truck business into a brick and mortar location in Madisonville near Sureway just off of Main Street.
Maples said when the coffee truck business started, the family didn’t realize just how strong the customer base would be, which has ultimately led to the need to expand beyond four wheels.
“We just don’t have the space to accommodate the number of customers we have,” he said. “We are moving to a brick and mortar so we can have more equipment, more space and be able to service people faster.”
For the Maqples, it’s truly a family business. Kevin, along with his wife, Suzanne, and their three daughters — Anna Grace, Madison, and Sydney started Campfire Roasters in 2017.
“When we moved from Atlanta, we were used to getting freshly roasted coffee there, and as we moved to the area, we weren’t aware of anybody that was roasting coffee,” said Kevin. “It started more as a hobby and blossomed into this business.”
The family not only works together but business decisions for the company are made by the whole group as the five share 20% ownership.
In June 2019, the Maples started the food truck offering specialty drinks. Just recently they purchased equipment to make coffee pods for single-serve brewers, he said. They now have 17 employees, not including the five family members.
“We have just grown one step at a time the last few years,” said Kevin. “We have just been amazed at the support from the community.”
Anna Grace said when they started the business they joked about opening a brick-and-mortar store, but because she and her sisters were still in school and Kevin and Suzanne had full-time jobs, they didn’t think they would reach that goal for a while.
“I’m glad that we’ve gotten this far so quickly,” she said.
Kevin said they just signed an agreement on a lot next to Sureway and hope to start construction in the next few weeks. The building will be a drive-thru only and will offer vehicle access from both sides.
“As we have gotten to know the business, we feel like there is a large group of people that want to drive by on their way to work or on their way home, and the drive-thru is very convenient for them,” said Kevin. “We will hopefully get an artist sketch available to the public in the next few weeks.”
The goal is to have the building up and ready by the early part of this summer, he said.
One of the reasons the Maples decided to have a brick-and-mortar building now was because the line for the coffee truck can get quite long in the mornings, he said.
“I know a lot of people don’t get in the line because it takes so long, and that is a problem we want to solve with this building,” said Kevin.
Sydney said the building will provide a better setup for the number of people coming every day and will provide more room for them to expand the menu.
“We hope with this expansion in our company it will open more doors for more expansion in Madisonville and then to towns around us,” she said.
Kevin said they will be looking to hire more employees once the building is finished, though he is not sure how many.
“That has been one aspect of the business that we have enjoyed is being able to bring new jobs to the area,” he said.
From the beginning, the hope for the business has been to provide high-quality coffee and to one day provide a place where people can come and enjoy their coffee in a fun environment, said Sydney.
Campfire Roasters coffee truck is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday. They can be found in the parking lot of Melody Lanes on Main Street.
