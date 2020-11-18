Two more food distribution events are coming to Hopkins County in the next few weeks to help residents in need.
Food will be distributed in communities in the county on Thursday and on Nov. 24 beginning at 9:30 a.m.
“All of the cities within the county will have several pallets of food to hand out,” said Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. “We have scheduled three trucks to come in.”
Those three trucks each hold over 4,200 boxes with each box containing around 30 pounds of food, according to Whitfield.
Whitfield added that the boxes contain milk, eggs, yogurt, fruits and vegetables and meat.
“It was all donated from the Farm to Families program that is part of the USDA Cares Act,” said Whitfield.
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton said the trucks will come into the Ballard Convention Center in Madisonville before being distributed out into the communities in the county.
Cotton added that the last food distribution in the county on Nov. 10 had $168,000 worth of food given back to residents in the county, and he expects a similar amount to be handed out again.
“It is all good high quality, healthy food that we are able to help families with,” said Whitfield. “A lot of people have been able to take advantage of the distribution.”
“It is much needed resources,” said Cotton.
Food will be dispensed while supplies last at each location.
Food will be dispensed at the Ballard Convention Center in Madisonville and also at the Nebo City Hall, St. Charles City Hall, Dawson Springs Town Square, White Plains City Hall, Earlington City Hall, Mortons Gap City Hall, Hanson City Hall and Nortonville City Hall.
