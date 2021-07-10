After 32 years of cutting hair and endless conversations, Charles Yarbrough has put down his shears and closed the doors on Yarbrough Barber Shop.
Yarbrough said retiring had been a hard decision for him to make, but his body was telling him it was time to stop.
“It was my passion, and I really hated to retire because I had a lot of people who had been good to me over the years,” he said.
Yarbrough said he got into cutting hair while attending the University of Louisville and studying for a career in education. There was a barber school down the street from his dorm, and he decided he wanted to go into business as a barber.
“I went to the barber school and found out everything it took to become a barber,” he said. “It was just a great opportunity because I liked it and knew I was going to do well with it.”
He said he went on to complete his certification and did an apprenticeship in Louisville. He came back to Madisonville in September 1988 to work at Reverend John Taylor’s Barbershop on Branch Street.
Although Taylor had passed away, his son, John Taylor Jr., allowed Yarbrough to work in the barber shop. In 1990, he bought his own shop at 308 North Kentucky Avenue.
“I barbered there up until 2007. I built a new barber shop next door at 314 North Kentucky Avenue, so I finished my career right there just this past May,” said Yarbrough.
For the past three years, he has been working two jobs — as a barber and for the Hopkins County Board of Education running the Family Resource Center at Jesse Stuart Elementary School. Yarbrough also took over running the Rosenwald Smith Multicultural Center on North Kentucky Street in January 2020.
Yarbrough said he has been contemplating selling the barber shop and retiring due to the extra responsibilities. He was also scheduled to undergo surgery in the spring and thought having the business sold before his surgery would take pressure off of him.
“It had been on my mind to do it, but at the first of this year was when I really decided to put it on the market,” he said.
A buyer approached him about purchasing the building for her business, and they were able to work out a deal so the business was sold right before he had surgery.
“Which was a blessing,” said Yarbrough.
As a barber for 32 years, he said he had met a lot of great people and learned a lot from the people coming to his shop. He learned you have to be responsible for yourself and you lead by example.
He said his business always seemed to have had a revolving door -as one person left, someone else came in.
“I had someone in the shop all the time. It looked like they were taking shifts,” said Yarbrough.
Being a U of L fan, he said he had fun challenging the UK fans in the shop.
“It was Cardinals versus the Cats,” said Yarbrough. “We just had a lot of fun with it over the years.”
Yarbrough said he got a lot of support from his family as well as the community. His son worked with him for seven years at the shop, and his father would stop by to help out with the business, while mom would stop by once a week to make sure things were going well.
“There was a beauty shop next door, and that is where she got her hair done every Saturday,” said Yarbrough.
He said he was grateful to Cynthia Bussell, who owned Cynthia Before and After Hair Salon, next door to his barber shop.
“Thanks for the years that we worked together,” he said.
He said being a barber was a great living and he was able to take care of his family on that income for years.
Yarbrough said he will continue working for the school system and running the multicultural center as long as he can.
“I just want the public to know how much I appreciate them and that I wouldn’t trade it for anything because that was something I could wake up and go to that I enjoyed,” said Yarbrough. “I miss the people and conversations.”
