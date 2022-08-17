During last week’s airport board meeting, it was discussed that many tenants are wondering if they will still need to pay rent during the time period when the runway will be shut down for the repaving project.
According to Madisonville Regional Airport Manager Emily Herron, the projected amount of time for this is anywhere from 30-45 days, however, that is just a projection of the paving project.
“The airport will not be shut down, just the runway,” Herron said. “Tenants have been asking if they will still be responsible to pay rent. The project is looking to be mid-late September and go through October.”
After discussion among the members they have agreed to retroactively forgive or abate the rent until after the project is completed to see how long it actually takes.
