The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
• Jacob R. Phillips, was charged, August 11, 2022, for excessive window and windshield tint, operating on a suspended or revoked license, possession of legend drug, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Cody Goodnaker, was charged, August 11, 2022, for receiving stolen property of more than $1,000, theft by unlawful taking and no operator’s license.
• Michael Shayne Barnett, was charged, August 11, 2022, for possession of contaminated substance in the first offense, methamphetamine.
• Jason Carl Greenwell, was charged, August 11, 2022, for failure to produce insurance card, obstructed vision or windshield and possession of methamphetamine in the first degree, first offense.
• Zuri C. Wester, was charged, August 11, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
• Matthew D. Cook, was charged, August 11, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
• Joshua W. Winnigham, was charged, August 12, 2022, for contempt of court, libel, slander/resistance to order.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department released the following report:
• Christopher W. Earl, of Dawson Springs, was charged, August 10, 2022, for contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order.
• Frankie L. Johnson, of Owensboro, was charged, August 11, 2022, was charged for theft by deception including cold checks.
• Randa J. Hankins, of Dawson Springs, was charged August 11, 2022, for assault in the fourth degree, domestic violence.
• Eric Nathan Harris, was Madisonville, was charged, August 11, 2022, for operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
• Roger A. Gibson, was charged, August 11, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.