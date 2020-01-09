Elder Abuse Council warns about senior 'self-neglect' issue

When it comes to "elder abuse," sometimes an older person's worst enemy is himself or herself.
"We see the people who are sitting at home and don't have electricity. We see the ones that are at home and don't have anybody to check on them, and don't have food in their home," Krista Brasher said. "There's definitely self-neglect."
Brasher chairs the Hopkins-Muhlenberg Elder Abuse Council. It used its monthly meeting Wednesday to plan events for the coming months. All the council members deal with older people on a regular basis in health care jobs, so the abuse issue is clear to them.
"Many people don't realize that it's such an issue," Brasher said. "People always think more about abuse when they talk about children."
Besides the older people who choose to live in isolation, council ombudsman Cindy Tabor said the biggest abuse issue involves "misappropriation" of their money.
"Imagine if someone were to come in and say, 'I need to take you to the bank and get all your money out so I can go pay your bills,' and then never pay the bills," member Tina Otto said. "Now they're living with no electricity, no heat, no food."
Tabor added such abuse usually occurs through relatives who gain power of attorney privileges through the legal system.
The council had no data on how often elder abuse occurs in Hopkins County, but Brasher described it as a nationwide issue which council members see often.
"We want neighbors to check on their elderly neighbors," Brasher said. "We need people to really have seniors on the forefront of their mind."
The council tries to inform the community about the danger in a variety of ways. It holds fundraising events throughout the year to pay for awareness pamphlets.
The council's biggest project is the annual Shop to Stop Senior Hunger food drive in May, focusing on what Brasher calls "senior friendly foods." It ended in June 2019 with the distribution of 200 bags of food.
Brasher said during the meeting that one of her goals for 2020 is improving activities in Muhlenberg County, where turnout has been small.
Brasher also expressed concern about attendance declining for events at the Hopkins County Senior Activity Center. She indicated the center has been searching for a new director since at least last October.
Director Nancy Sellers confirmed that she turned in her resignation, but is staying in the job until a replacement is hired.
The Elder Abuse Council normally meets on the first Wednesday of each month at the Senior Activity Center on North Main Street.
