The engineering designs for a hangar project at the Madisonville Regional Airport are still in the works.
Following a meeting of the airport board on Monday night, board chairman Jimmy Riddle said the design is being worked on by Madisonville engineers and Mark Upchurch, with Garver Engineering, who has been helping the airport with the hangar and taxiway project.
“It is too early for us to approve anything yet,” said Riddle on Tuesday. “What we are going to do the minute he comes up with something, we will probably call a special meeting to get the hangar design approved, so the mayor can put the project out for bid.”
The hangar will house the Madisonville Community College Aviation Program. Funding to build the actual hangar has already been awarded to the City of Madisonville in a $500,000 grant from the Pennyrile Area Development District.
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton has previously expressed his concerns about the need to move forward with the project.
“I don’t know that we are necessarily in a position that we would lose the grant, but I don’t want to push our luck. We have a half a million dollars that is being given to us to erect this building so we want to utilize it as quickly as possible,” he said at an April meeting.
Riddle said once drawings are completed that he would forward them to the rest of the airport board to review before the special called meeting.
“If everyone is OK with the drawings, then we will call a board meeting,” said Riddle. “This is just for the hangar, it is not for the taxiway and ramp.”
Riddle said plans for the taxiway and ramp are still being worked on by Garver, and that once those plans are approved, they will be sent out to bid as well.
