"Them" vs us. Isn't that what this is all about?
The generalized pronoun for any group of people who are not us has to be "them." When delivered with as a direct or implied invective, "them" describes anyone who is not like us.
Maybe their skin has different pigmentation or their face betrays their ethnicity. Maybe the way they dress, or act and react, or a thousand other things that we are not makes whole groups of people "them." One of mankind's greatest fears, I believe, is of the unknown, or at least of people with stories we have not tried to understand.
Maybe our biggest fear is that the bias we have developed during the course of our lives will somehow be destroyed by a greater understanding. And maybe, just maybe, knowledge gained through objective searching can lead to what seems unthinkable.
Love ... not just for those who look like us, act like us or believe as we do, but also those we classify as "different." Does that include those who are our enemies? It seems to me we can learn to love all of God's creatures, even those who are a threat to us personally or collectively. On that day there will be little use for the pronoun "them."
My Christian beliefs make me one of "them" to much of the world. That credo also suggests that the Creator of all life must love "them" as much as He loves me. That Creator doesn't want us to stray, but we do. He doesn't want "them" to stray, but they do. Acceptance of anyone doesn't require us to accept everything they do or say or believe. It does require us to work toward loving each created human being.
In the end, we are all "them" to everyone except God, who is love, and who would not have allowed us or "them" to exist without His love. When I was a teenager in the '60s, I was fascinated by a book called "Black Like Me." It was written in the '50s by journalist Howard Griffin, and dealt with rampant discrimination in the deep south. Racial bias was universal, but most easily identified with the way black people were treated in the South.
Griffin, a white man, used medication that darkened his skin to a deep brown to experience the disenfranchised world of a black man. There were risks of being detected, of course, but he gained first-hand knowledge of what it was like to be a person of color when all sorts of injustice and cruelty was inflicted on "them" who were black. He chose to walk in their shoes to gain the kind of knowledge unavailable through research.
I don 't think Griffin feared "them," or even felt himself to be superior based on his skin color or ethnicity. I don't think he was worried about becoming a racial minority in a country where whites enjoyed (then and now) privileges denied to "them."
The rise of white nationalism in this country has everything to do with fear of "them." Despite all the pompous platitudes and bluster at rallies, the central issue here is fear. Deep down, those who espouse this notion of racial superiority are worried they will lose their control over "them," and thus become a minority themselves.
The concerns over immigration, whether legal or illegal, can in some part be traced back to this kind of fear. It's a bias we were not born with, but one developed (sometimes to a radical degree) by those who are like us ... those who are not "them."
The way to overcome fear is through knowledge. Sometimes that knowledge will compel us into protection mode, but more often it will lead us to love "them."
Peace.
Tom Clinton retired as executive editor of The Messenger in 2011. He and his wife, Barbara, live in Lone Oak.
