The father of two children injured in an abuse case says the charges against the mother are more severe than he expected.
"People make her out to be a monster," Brandon Burcham said Friday about Hannah Harrell. He said he knows better, because "I've known her since middle school."
Burcham went to the Hopkins County Jail to check on Harrell, 21, of Earlington. She remains held on $250,000 bond for second-degree criminal child abuse.
"I thought they'd only charge her with neglect," Burcham said. "She loves the kids."
Burcham currently has custody of his two sons. He said they're out of the hospital and are physically well, but follow-up X-rays are planned in Nashville next week.
Harrell was arrested Aug. 16, one week after her boyfriend, Caleb Cobb, 25, was arrested and charged with first-degree assault for injuries Hopkins County Sheriff's deputies say he caused to the boys' heads while caring for them at the Quail Run Apartments in Earlington. Cobb was arrested the day after the incident in a field in White Plains, according to reports.
Cobb's case awaits a grand jury hearing. He is being held on a $500,000 bond at the Hopkins County Jail. A court hearing for Harrell is scheduled for Friday.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.