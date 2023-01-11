During Monday night’s meeting of the Hopkins County School Board, the board members heard and approved the 2021-22 audit report.
The report was given by Lori Oakley from Alford, Nance, Jones & Oakley, LLP, the firm tasked with handling the district’s annual financial audit.
Oakley said the district has been presented with a significant challenge due to the COVID-19 global pandemic for the last couple of years.
“At this point, the financial impact of COVID-19 on the district is very unpredictable and outside the control of the district,” she said. “A lot of it is what the government does.”
Oakley told the board that even with the pension and other post-employment benefits, the district did a great job this year.
“They had an overall increase of $11.8 million in your net position,” she said. “The total net position for the year-end was $14.7 million for the government-wide activities.”
The district’s general fund, which is the operational fund, had an increase in fund balance of $6.4 million. The special revenue fund total increased by $6 million, and a lot was due to the extra grant money the school district received from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is great to utilize these grants. You all have done a great job with what you are doing with the money, but it is due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so it is a challenge to actually look at that money and do your budgeting process because it is not guaranteed,” said Oakley.
As for proprietary funds, which are the food service and child care funds, she said the staff and Lisa Marsh, then the child nutrition director, did a great job.
“I wanted to point out that this fund and the child care fund actually has a negative net position, and that is because of the long-term pension benefits and OPEB obligations that these small funds have to endure,” said Oakley.
The food service fund ended the year with a profit of $612,000, and a negative net position of $1.8 million. The childcare fund had a profit of $121,000 and an end-of-year net position of $26,000.
“That is a tremendous improvement from prior years,” she said.
Oakley said they also looked at the areas of internal control and the school’s compliance to make sure they are doing what the government says they are allowed to do with the money, and they found nothing out of the ordinary.
The school board unanimously voted to accept the audit report.
