The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department released the following reports Tuesday:
• Timothy D. Adams, 55, Sacramento, was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of failure to appear on a Hopkins County bench warrant.
• Timothy L. Morse, 43, Nebo, was arrested Friday and charged with fourth-degree assault (domestic violence, minor injury)
• Kaitlin N. Reich, 28, St. Charles, was arrested Friday and charged with failure to appear on a Hopkins County bench warrant.
• Darrel E. Adams, 68, Nortonville, was arrested Friday and charged with fourth-degree assault (domestic violence, minor injury) on a complaint warrant.
• Taleah J. Vaught, 21, Bloomington, Ind., was arrested Saturday and charged with speeding 26 mph or more over the speed limit, failure to wear seat belts, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, no registration plates, improper registration plate, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
• Joshua A. Walden, 31, Sebree, was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment on a Hopkins County complaint warrant.
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Tuesday:
• Charles P. Greenwood, 55, Madisonville, was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree burglary and first-degree wanton endangerment.
• William O. Andrews III, 43, Clay, was arrested Monday and charged with violation of a Kentucky emergency protective order.
