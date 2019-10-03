American Legion buying honorbricks for low-income veterans

Veterans who have given so much for their country are being honored by the American Legion Auxiliary Unit Six.
The Legion's auxiliary is purchasing honor bricks at the Veterans Memorial in Madisonville for past service members who have a low-income status, said auxiliary member Suzanne Henley.
As a daughter and mother of veterans, Henley wants each veteran from the area to be remembered for their service.
"I just think it's appropriate that they're honored in such a way, and so their names are there (at the memorial) forever," she said. "All of their service is admirable."
The auxiliary was concerned that some Hopkins County veterans did not have the funds to purchase a memorial brick. As a service organization with a primary function to support veterans, Unit Six waned to make sure each veteran or their family has a way to honor them.
"We've got a lot of veterans in Hopkins County," said Henley. "We want to
See Bricks/Page A2
make sure that we give the opportunity for a veteran or veterans family to honor them. Just because they can't afford it, they shouldn't be excluded."
Nearly three years ago, former Hopkins County Judge-Executive Donnie Carroll was given the gift of a memorial brick from his employees as a Christmas present.
"I really appreciated the thought my employees had at that time, it was an honor," said Carroll.
Madisonville's City Clerk Kim Blue and MaryAnn Brooks were the two employees that gifted Carroll the memorial brick.
"We thought this would be a good gift for him," said Blue. "MaryAnn is the one that had the idea; she thought of it. We always tried to find something to give him, and we wanted to give him something neat, and I think we did for that Christmas."
As a member and former president of the American Legion, Carroll said the Legion donates to all sorts of local projects, including the donations this week to the State Police's Shop with a Cop and to Christ the King School.
"We're constantly trying to give back to the community," he said.
Throughout the year, the auxiliary raises funds through various fundraisers that help the community and veterans. This year they put aside money just for bricks, said Henley.
"Normally people go up to the city and fill out paperwork and pay for them up there and then get their name engraved on a brick," she said. "We want to make sure that every veteran receives a brick."
Low-income veterans can pick up an application for a brick at American Legion Post Six in Madisonville throughout the day starting at 10 a.m. Monday through Saturday and anytime after 1 p.m. on Sunday.
The deadline for applying for the Honor Bricks is Oct. 31. Veterans are required to have their DD214, proof of residence, and the Legion will need to validate their income, too. The income guidelines are listed on the application. Veterans are also required to mail in the forms so that it is postmarked, said Henley.
