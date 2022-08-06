This past week, the city of Earlington was able to get one of their two new kayak launches installed, with time left for the community to enjoy it for the rest of summer.
According to Martha Hamby, City Clerk for the city of Earlington, council members kept going back and forth on how to best use the ARPA money that the city received, and this is how they chose to do it.
“People are excited about it,” Hamby said. “We wanted to do something for the community to have fun and be able to get outdoors and use. This is a great way to encourage outdoor activities and improve health.”
Hamby shared that they were able to get two docks with a kayak launcher for the price of one. Kerco Incorporated, out of Madisonville, was able to install the first dock and they will be installing the second, hopefully by the end of this month. Costs of the first dock was roughly $12,500 and the second dock was $12,281.
“The second dock, a Wahoo dock, will be for the Earlington City Park and it will have rails and a walkway down. You can sit on the side and fish or you can get your boat in and out very easily.”
Security cameras have recently been added to the City Park and the ATV park. Crews have been working to clear the trails and maintain both parks, in addition to picnic tables being placed so people can enjoy time outside.
“The use of everything is free. There are Bass, Blue Gill, Crappy and Catfish in there now. We are excited to see people out on the lake, having a good time.”
In regards to the evasive lily pads, they will be getting cleared out and a company has been hired to get it cleaned up. Earlington is looking to get Kentucky Fish and Wildlife to come out in October to supply more and different fish species in the lake. They will also be researching which chemicals to bring in to kill and keep the lily pads away.
For updates and more information, be sure to follow the city of Earlington on Facebook.
