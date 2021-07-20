Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton is hopeful the Mahr Park Arboretum playground project will be complete in the next 30 days.
At a community forum on Thursday hosted by the African American Coalition of Hopkins County, Cotton was asked when he anticipated the playground to be open during a public comment and question session.
“I’d love to tell you two weeks, but I’ve had them tell me two weeks for a year,” Cotton said Thursday. “It seems like every time we get a leg up, something else will knock it down.”
Cotton said the project is now at the point where rubber mats and turf will be installed. Playground equipment was installed in May, according to previous reports.
“All of the equipment is installed, so now we are waiting on the safety piece of that, which is the mat and turf,” he said. “We hope to see that complete within the next 30 days.”
Cotton said weather and delays in available materials have also played a factor in completion of the project.
“If the weather holds off and supplies come in — supplies have been a struggle to get because of the demand — we hope to see that complete within the next 30 days,” he said. “It has just taken longer than we have anticipated to get done.”
