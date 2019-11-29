Accused rapist, girlfriend appear in court

The couple accused in the rape of a six-year-old girl made their first appearances in Hopkins County Court Wednesday. Their cases are heading in different directions.
The mother of the alleged victim appeared first. Elizabeth Moody, 33, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on a charge of unlawful transaction with a minor. That means her case will go to a grand jury within the next 60 days.
Moody's public defender asked District Judge Bill Whitledge to reduce her $20,000 cash bond. Brad Ashby said Moody had property for a surety bond and is not a flight risk.
"That's not the problem," Whitledge told him. "The problem is her daughter."
The judge denied the request and ordered Moody to have no contact with her daughter should she post the cash bond.
Accused rapist Michael Weaver, 42, walked into court minutes later. He chose to continue his preliminary hearing until Friday, Dec. 6. Weaver remains jailed on a $50,000 cash bond.
A Madisonville police report says Weaver raped the girl at a motel room during the summer, perhaps while Moody was sleeping.
Police say Weaver and Moody have been dating, and took the child to several other hotel rooms. The adults were arrested Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Madisonville Hampton Inn.
In other cases heard in district court Wednesday:
• Chad Foster, 34, of Madisonville was arraigned on five counts stemming from a stolen car. Kentucky State Police say Foster was arrested shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Hanson area. The car was reported stolen in Henderson. Foster already was wanted in Daviess County on other charges.
• a hearing for accused Earlington child abuser Caleb Cobb, 25, was continued until Wednesday. The hearing apparently involves a lesser count of failing to appear in court.
• Jacob A. Shepherd, 23, of Dawson Springs was arraigned on claims that he called 911 Tuesday and threatened to shoot several people. He's charged with public intoxication, but Whitledge added a 20-day contempt of court sentence after Shepherd argued that the call didn't happen in public.
