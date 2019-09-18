Buchanan takes nontraditional route to classroom

Teaching was not Jeremy Buchanan's first career option, but it was a way for him to achieve his goal of helping people.
Now in his third year as a teacher in Hopkins County, Buchanan's path to become an educator was anything but traditional.
Working in the private sector for 10 years as a financial representative for Northwestern Mutual and as a salesman and manager at Enterprise car rental and holding a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville in business, Buchanan and his family moved from Louisville to Lexington with a stint in Virginia, where his wife attended medical school.
In July 2015, the Buchanan family moved back to their hometown of Madisonville after a family member told him about a business teacher opening at Browning Springs Middle School.
"I thought, yeah, I'll give it a shot and see what it's all about. I tried it and loved it and was sad that I didn't try it sooner," said Buchanan. "The alternative certification was a good program where it allowed me to teach, go to school and still have time with my family."
Buchanan applied for the position at Browning Springs and was hired on a temporary provisional certification from the state. He held the temporary certificate until he completed course work that allowed
See Route/Page A4
him to be fully certified as a teacher in the state.
Buchanan is an example of what the Kentucky Department of Educations is looking for in future educators. Because of an ongoing nationwide teacher shortage, KDE recently unveiled its Go Teach KY website. On the site, prospective teachers can find information regarding alternative avenues for earning a teaching certification - including using previous work history.
At a Kentucky Board of Education meeting in August, Commissioner Wayne Lewis said between 2008-17, there was a 27% decrease in people completing traditional education programs in the U.S., and Kentucky saw a 36% decrease during that time.
"We are able to look at people who don't necessarily go the traditional route for education," said Director of Human Resources for Hopkins County Schools Ann Elkins. "Now we're able to look at people who went to school and got a degree in history or biology and then come back and decide they would like to teach."
Elkins said there are several now nontraditional routes to certification. These routes allow prospective teachers to take their degree and put it into a classroom without going through all of the traditional base-education courses.
"They take just the primary teaching methods courses throughout their process," she said. "In a lot of cases, the nontraditional teacher is taking their degree and passing their principals of teaching exam and the core academic skills assessment and going right into a classroom."
Elkins said the nontraditional route is on the job training, and each new hire is given several mentors to help them in their transition to help them learn the ropes of being an educator.
"So we have about 12, I believe, in the district that are going through an alternate route right now," she said. "It typically takes three years to complete the requirements for alternative certification."
To be considered for alternative certification, Elkins said there are some basic criteria that have to be met.
"They have to have a bachelor's degree in the area that they are looking to teach, that's the key," she said. "They have to apply to a university and be accepted into the program. They have to have a 2.75 minimum GPA or a 3.0 in the last 30 hours of their degree. They have to take either the core academic skills portion of the Praxis exam or the GRE and meet the qualifying scores. Once the educators have been accepted into the program, they receive a letter of eligibility that they can use when applying for jobs."
Buchanan, who finished his alternative route in December, said that he went into teaching with the mentality that he was going to try it and if he didn't like it, he could pursue something else. However, that is not the case.
"I'm helping students from all backgrounds that need some nurturing, need some love, some caring and some guidance in life," he said. "And if I can just reach one of those kids, it's just an affirmation for me that I'm doing the right thing," he said.
Editor's Note: Reporter Brandon Buchanan and Jeremy Buchanan are not related.
