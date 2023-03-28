Piano students from the Music Conservatory in Madisonville participated in the Pennyrile Piano Teachers Association’s annual “Scale Olympics” in February.
Ray Grimm, owner of the conservatory, said the goal of the event is to work on technique, not learn a piece of music.
“It develops hand motor skills, cognitive skills, as well as good hand position and posture,” he said.
Students were required to choose three out of four categories to perform in. The four categories were scales, arpeggios, chords, and cadences.
Grimm said each student received a first, second, or third-place ribbon based on their performance during the event. Each category was worth five points, so the most a student could receive was 15 points by performing in three categories.
As students play and the judges see mistakes then they lose points, he said. First place received 13-15 points, second place had 9-12 points, and third place was anything below 9.
Grimm said he was very proud of all the students who received first or second place in their individual categories.
“Hopefully, each year helps students prepare for their next level of Scale Olympics,” he said.
The teachers judging and entering students were Ray Grimm, Teresa Lutz, Frances Beshear, and Vicki Criss.
The students who participated were: Boo Burton, Emma Clark, Bella Clemens, Landon Blackburn, Isaac Canterberry, Emmalein Canterberry, Allie Garrigan, Chloe Shoots, Ellie Hofmann, Abigail Bundhoo, Ashton Bundhoo, Sadie Pointer, Charlie Thornton, Esther Garrigan, Peter McEnaney, Chloe Clemens, Cameron Leet, Maddison Ina, Andrew Whitmer, Anne Foster, Luke Foster, Anne Pham, Reagan Barnes, Ella Vargas, Sabrina Wang, Royce Wang, Hadley Carter, Noah Brumfield, Vincent Scartozzi, Dominic Scartozzi, Annabella Scartozzi, Prapti Chetia, Anya Schwartzloze, Katherine Harris, Ivori Hinton, Savannah Herron, Reagan Burgett, Mya Latimer, Brylee McLemore, Rachel Herron, Brandon Haley, Christopher Brooks, and Halle Miller.
