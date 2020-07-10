Big City Market and Coffee Bar was vandalized with graffiti on Wednesday, Big City management and Madisonville Police Department confirmed.
The graffiti, which contained many expletives and anti-police rhetoric, was painted on the backside of Big City’s building in the alleyway.
There are no suspects or leads at this time, according to Public Information Officer Maj. Andy Rush of the Madisonville Police Department. Those at fault face charges of third-degree criminal mischief.
“We have, from time to time, had a little graffiti back here but nothing like this,” said Jenny Gibson, the owner of Big City. “I mean, this is just out of control.”
Based on a timeline provided by a nearby neighbor, Gibson determined the vandalism occurred on Wednesday afternoon. Since Big City has been closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were no employees present during the vandalism.
The crime was reported to the Madisonville Police Department at approximately 9 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Rush.
Law enforcement have contacted neighboring businesses to seek surveillance footage, Rush confirmed.
The graffiti contained anti-police rhetoric and “BLM,” which is an acronym for Black Lives Matter. Identifying information, such as first names and Snapchat usernames, was also spray painted, but many of those were obscured by paint after they were written.
It has not been determined whether the identifying information was spray painted over by the original perpetrators or by another group afterward.
According to Gibson, prior to the names being blocked out, the unobscured information was shared on Snapchat by members of the youth in a 13- to 14-year-old age range.
Gibson said she does not believe the specific children identified in the graffiti are responsible for the vandalism. According to Gibson, she believes they were misidentified in order to be framed by a few of their peers.
Gibson said she also believes the vandalism is not related to the BLM movement in any way. According to Gibson, the perpetrators have taken advantage of the current tensions occurring nationally between minority communities and law enforcement.
“(Black Lives Matter) is not what this is about. That’s not what any of this was about,” Gibson said. “However, these children are learning that if you attach this cause to what you’re doing, then you’re going to get away with it.”
Gibson said Big City has a patron demographic of various races and nationalities. According to Gibson, she is extremely upset that the perpetrators would try to use her coffee shop as a divider in the community.
“This business was created so all of those groups would have a place to come together and be a community,” Gibson said. “It really slaps me in the face. Is this what we’re teaching our children is OK?”
Rush said it’s possible the perpetrators are “riding the national wave.”
According to Rush, law enforcement has been supportive and collaborative with local groups affiliated with the Black Lives Matter movement. The police department has provided safety during public demonstrations and undergoes weekly meetings with various groups about local concerns.
“We live in a great community. We have had open conversations. We’ve had peaceful protests here,” Rush said.
According to Rush, the community has been blessed to not experience any violence or vandalism related to the national tensions up until this point.
This is the culmination of recent vandalism against Big City, Gibson said.
A few months prior, someone had sprayed the phrase “(Expletive) 12,” which is an anti-police phrase, in silver spray paint in the same location of the graffiti. The phrase was bolded over in black spray during this most recent hit of vandalism. Two weeks ago, Gibson also had her mailbox demolished.
Since sharing news of the vandalism on social media, Gibson has received an outpouring of support from the community. Many people have contacted her to extend help for the clean-up efforts, Gibson said.
She’s tempted to take several people up on their offer, but it will be at a later date.
“I’m gonna let this sit here for a couple of days,” Gibson said. “Because I want people to see this is what we’re dealing with in our community, in ‘little Madisonville.’ I think people need to see it.”
