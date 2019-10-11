Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Thursday:
• Ryan Hust, 34, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with a parole violation and failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Tonya Leonard, 41, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with two counts of non-payment of court costs/fines in Hopkins County.
• Cameron Mason, 25, of Sebree was charged Wednesday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Howard McKinney, 43, of Nortonville was charged Wednesday with four counts of failure to appear in Hopkins County, failure to appear in Caldwell County, failure to appear in Henderson County, failure to appear in McLean County and failure to appear in Webster County.
• Matthew Orange, 35, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with public intoxication.
