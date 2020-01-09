Kentucky State Police have arrested three people found in a car in Dawson Springs on Monday night. A trooper pulled over a driver on East Keigan Street for not using a turn signal and driving on the wrong side of the road.
A KSP statement says the trooper "discovered all three occupants of the vehicle were under the influence of alcohol or drugs." A passenger reportedly had methamphetamine. All three share the same last name, and live in Dawson Springs.
The KSP arrested the following:
• Stephanie M. Clark, 28. She's charged with driving under the influence, failed/improper signal, careless driving, failure to maintain required insurance, failure to notify address change and possession of an open container in a vehicle.
• Debra C. Clark, 52. She's charged with public intoxication.
• Anthony W. Clark, 25. He's charged with public intoxication, first degree possession of a controlled substance, menacing and giving an officer false identification.
Stephanie Clark is free on $500 bond, and is scheduled for a court hearing Wednesday. Debra Clark is free on her own recognizance, pending a court appearance Monday. But Anthony Clark was held Wednesday on a $1,000 cash bond, with an arraignment scheduled for Friday morning.
