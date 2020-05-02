The coronavirus has led to job cuts across the country. Even the local county jail isn’t immune to the impact of COVID-19.
“We’ve furloughed 10 people,” Hopkins County Jailer Mike Lewis said.
That’s because the jail isn’t as busy these days. And that lack of activity has some law enforcement officers concerned.
As of 1 p.m. Friday, the jail west of Madisonville housed 311 inmates. The capacity is 416. A big drop in the count has occurred in several ways, and all of them are pandemic-related.
“We let 14 (inmates) go, through orders signed by the governor,” Lewis said.
Gov. Andy Beshear is commuting or pardoning more than 900 state inmates, or more than twice the number that Matt Bevin did before leaving office last year. Beshear says he’s selecting prisoners “at higher risk for severe illness or death due to their medical conditions,” who were jailed for non-violent, non-sexual crimes.
Lewis said his jail normally holds about 220 state inmates. That means other factors are at work in the declining count.
Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson suggested in mid-March that a decline in jail numbers would occur. In fact, he’s part of the reason for it. Sanderson asked his deputies to issue citations to court, instead of taking suspects to the jail.
“We want to be careful about spreading the virus,” Sanderson said at the time.
That strategy has worked so far, at least medically. Lewis says the jail has seen no COVID-19 cases to this point.
“We’re taking the temperatures of the staff, people that are arrested and police officers on entry,” Lewis said.
By comparison, an outbreak at the Green River Correctional Complex in Muhlenberg County has left two inmates dead and more than 70 people with the virus. Testing of the entire prison population and staff was supposed to end Friday.
But some in law enforcement say because of that approach, certain people who ought to be in jail right now are walking the streets instead. They cite Daniel Wisdom as an example.
Wisdom was arrested three times in seven days — most recently Tuesday night for allegedly attempting to break into Madisonville Police Headquarters. In all three cases, he was allowed to go free on his own recognizance.
“People are getting out on cases that really would surprise you,” Hopkins County District Judge Bill Whitledge said Friday.
Whitledge explained that judges across the commonwealth are following orders from the Administrative Office of the Courts. It issued a four-page order listing which crimes qualified for suspects to be released pending trial.
“You can be trafficking marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school,” Whitledge said as an example, which was once a crime where a suspect could be jailed on bond. “Now it’s your own recognizance.“
More violent crimes are exceptions, such as domestic violence cases. But Whitledge said the change in other offenses has become a potential open door for inmates already behind bars.
“A lot of attorneys saw an opportunity to pounce on the judicial system to get their clients released,” Whitledge said, through having their bonds lowered.
But the COVID-19 changes may be fading away. Whitledge noted the AOC order expired Friday, so more criminals now are likely to be held on bond.
When it comes to all of that, Lewis says he’s stuck in the middle. He only takes in the people that law officers arrest, and has no say over what judges do with them.
“The numbers will likely stay down for extended periods,” said Lewis, who admits even after the pandemic winds down, he’ll be in no hurry to pick up suspects from Louisville.
Whitledge said he received a notice from the Kentucky Chief Justice Friday about plans to reopen courtrooms to the public. Committees will be set up to determine the best method for District, Circuit and Family courts.
In the meantime, the Hopkins County Judicial Center is closed to the general public through the end of May. Whitledge says that led to one arraignment Friday where he was all alone in the courtroom.
“I could see the defendant from jail,” Whitledge said, using video court technology. “The prosecuting attorney and the defense attorney were on the phone.”
It turns out that a smaller jail count will mean a bigger caseload when the Judicial Center fully opens. Whitledge said fellow District Judge David Massamore has 100 cases scheduled for Monday, June 1.
“I don’t know how he’s going to get through them all,” Whitledge said. “I’m staggering mine,” over a series of Mondays. A message left with Massamore’s office this week was not returned.
Whitledge speculates it could be September before the judicial docket gets back to normal. Until then, he still holds court hearings. Hearings which reporters, and practically everyone else, cannot attend.
“It’s funny to be a judge in a courtroom with nobody there,” he said.
