Memorial Day is Monday, and with the holiday comes a few changes to local public services of which area residents might want to be aware.
Trash and recycling pick-up for Madisonville residents will be impacted all week as public works pushes routes back one day. Routes will be collected at the same time but a day later, with Monday routes being collected on Tuesday and Friday routes getting picked up on Saturday. Routes will return to normal the following week.
