Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Friday:
Amanda Davenport, 37, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and fugitive from another state.
Melissa Barber, 30, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, public intoxication and prescription containing substance not in proper container.
Edward Mack, 50, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
Terry Lester, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with theft by unlawful taking and served a warrant for probation violation.
Angelena Vasquez, 51, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with contempt of court and failure to appear.
Sara Orange, 36, of Madisonville, was served a warrant Thursday for probation violation.
Ricky Staton, 48, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with first-degree burglary, first-degree wanton endangerment, falsely reporting an incident and third-degree terroristic threatening.
