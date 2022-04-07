Anyone involved in the Dec. 10 tornado, the following search and rescue operations or the ongoing recovery effort will agree that one of the best things that came out of the tragedy was how the Hopkins County community — and the surrounding counties — pulled together as one.
The tragedy also revealed some weakness in local preparedness when it comes to dealing with disasters. The American Red Cross, for example, did not officially arrive on the scene of the tornado until the national response team landed in Hopkins County on Dec. 15.
“They weren’t here until day five,” said Misty Thomas, Executive Director for the American Red Cross Western Kentucky Chapter. “We saw over 900 volunteers from as far away as Hawaii who gave up two weeks of their time. Some even gave up their Christmases to come and be with us. But they weren’t here until the fifth day.”
Thomas said the purpose of the local American Red Cross is to set up shelters in the field immediately following a disaster, providing first aid and shelter, as well as meeting any other mental and physical health needs. In the case of the Dec. 10 tornado, that didn’t happen simply because they lack volunteers in the local community.
“What we have learned in this disaster is that we have to have local capacity,” Thomas said. “We have to be able to have people trained to immediately respond.”
The Hopkins County American Red Cross still exists, but according to Thomas, the organization has some serious limitations.
“We have an office here, but its in a very obscure place on the second floor of the US Bank,” she said. “Its hard to get to and there is no signage. We have been working with Judge (Jack) Whitfield about a possible new location.”
When the organization can get the local office moved into a more suitable and accessible location, Thomas hopes to see the American Red Cross be in a position to immediately take steps to be more prepared for the next disaster to hit the area.
“I have two of the best volunteers around in miss Helen Brown and Vivian McNeel” she said. “They were there immediately helping their local neighbors. But I need more than just two people responding when we have a disaster like this.”
She wants the new office to not only have regular office hours to help build relationships within the community, but to allow for more formal training of volunteers.
“I would love to see us, over the next 18 to 24 months, us find and train 40 to 50 local volunteers who are prepared and standing by,” she said. “They would have local partnerships with their churches. When small communities like Barnsley are hit, you need to have a partnership there where you can get your survivors close and get those shelters open. You need to know where your food and supplies are going to come from.”
Thomas said while this event has shown Hopkins County can get through a tornado, the next disaster could be right around the corner. Not only is this area of Kentucky prone to tornadoes, it is also part of the New Madrid fault zone and could be subject to a major earthquake. The local presence of the American Red Cross needs to be ready.
“If we are ever going to see this be successful, its right now,” she said. “We saw that people have a heart to respond in the event of a disaster. Now they know that. Now we need to see how we can do that under the Red Cross umbrella and get people officially trained.”
