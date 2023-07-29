Today is the final day of the 2023 Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair, and there are still plenty of opportunities for those who want to head out to the fair grounds for some last minute fun.
The admission for tonight is $15 and does include rides, the Ballard Center building and events at the arena. The price does not include the cost of games and food. The gates open at 4 p.m., rides begin at 4:30 p.m., and end at 12:30 a.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.