The search for a man who ran from police led to a “light lockdown” at the Dixon campus of Webster County Schools on Thursday.

The Webster County Sheriff’s Department released that Deputy Nathan Stinchcomb was on duty in the Dixon area when he noticed a black vehicle he recognized as one belonging to Alex F. Harvey of Dixon. He was also aware that the registration on the vehicle had been canceled, and that Harvey did not currently have a valid driver’s license.

