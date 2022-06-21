The “2nd Annual Miss Madisonville 4th Fest” pageant will be held on the First United Bank stage in downtown Madisonville on Saturday, July 2.
There are just a few weeks left to get participants registered for the cheaper price. Preregistration will be available for $35 and will conclude June 30. You can enter at the door or after June 30 for a ten dollar increased fee. Registration will be from 9 a.m.-10 a.m. with the pageant starting at 10:30 a.m. with the youngest participants.
A Queen, first runner up and second runner up will be awarded in each age group. Queen will win a sash and crown. First and second place will receive a trophy. Crowning will take place after each session. (this is not a crown all event and no supremes)
Queens, 1st and 2nd runners up will all qualify for state in November. To complete the pre-registration please send payment to elegancemiss@yahoo.com, please also include a screenshot of payment along with contestants name and age division!
Age groups as followed:
Boys:
• Tiny 0-3
• Little 4-6
Girls/ Women:
• Baby 0-11 months
• Wee 12-23 months
• Toddler 2
• Tiny 3-4
• Little 5-6
• Petite 7-8
• Young 9-10
• Preteen 11-12
• Teen 13-15
• Miss 16-18
• Ms.
• Mrs.
• Modern
There are no dressing rooms so be sure to come ready! The attire is Sunday best or patriotic/red, white and blue.
According to pageant coordinators, this year they will be collecting snack items for the MNHHS marching band camp. Please bring individually wrapped snack items, no chocolate. Chips, cookies, crackers, gummies, etc. The contestant bringing the most items will be crowned Miss 4th Fest Humanitarian. This can be double crowned. We encourage everyone to bring at least one pack of individually wrapped items. Seating is limited so personal lawn chairs are encouraged. For more information or any questions visit the Ms. Fourth Fest Facebook page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.