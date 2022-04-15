The Greater Lighthouse Pentecostal Church is having an Easter Egg Hunt event this Saturday for every child in the county.
Greater Lighthouse Lead Pastor Robbie Knox said last year kids came early to eat at the food trucks, so this year the church decided to build on it and offer games before the egg hunt.
“Our different Sunday School classes will have a different game for kids who come for the egg hunt,” he said.
The event starts at 11 a.m. at Greater Lighthouse Pentecostal Church. He said parents and children can eat from the food trucks, play games, and win prizes before the egg hunt begins.
When families sign in, they will be entered to win several gift cards. Knox said they have gift cards to Walmart, Arby’s, Subway, Sonic, and more. They will draw for the winners right before the egg hunt so people can go home following the hunt.
There will be two food trucks on-site to feed all the hungry customers and egg hunters, Let’s Get Fried and Build a Sandwich.
Knox said the egg hunt will start at 1 p.m. and is for children ages nursery to 11 years old. The children will be divided into sections when they hunt, so the bigger kids and little kids won’t clash.
The nursery to two-year-olds will be in one section, the three-year-olds in another, the four-year-olds in their own section, the five to eight-year-olds in a section, and the nine to 11-year-olds in another section to hunt.
There will also be a section for children who have special needs, so they can still hunt eggs, he said.
“In our Family Center, they are going to have it set up for an adaptive egg hunt for those in wheelchairs and the impaired,” said Knox.
The children will be hunting on a smooth surface, and the church will have eggs on the tops of tables for the children in wheelchairs. They will have ‘chirping eggs’ for the children who are blind, so they can follow the sound.
Knox said there will be handicap parking near the Family Center doors so the children can have a straight shot into the building and not have to worry about stairs or other obstacles.
Daphyne Maddox, a member of the church, said they are trying to make the egg hunt adaptive for all kids.
“This is a great resource for some of the kids to come out be normal and have fun,” she said.
Knox said there will be about 3,300 to 3,400 eggs hidden for the children to find. The egg hunt is open to every child in the community, and everyone can come out to enjoy the food and games.
For more information on the events, call the Greater Lighthouse Pentecostal Church at 270-821-3924.
