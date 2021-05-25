A Madisonville man was arrested and charged with drug trafficking Friday afternoon following the search of a home on Princeton Road.
William Hancock, 45, was charged with trafficking in marijuana greater than five pounds, trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in cocaine and a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
Detectives with the Madisonville-Hopkins County Vice and Narcotics Unit began an investigation in April involving Hancock after they utilized a confidential source to conduct controlled purchases of crack cocaine and methamphetamine.
On Friday, detectives were able to execute a search warrant around 1 p.m. at a residence at 671 Princeton Road in Madisonville where they seized over 5 pounds of marijuana, two handguns and a “small amount” of methamphetamine.
Hancock was lodged in the Hopkins County Jail where he still remained as of Monday afternoon on a $10,000 cash bond.
