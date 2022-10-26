As we move into nicer weather and people are exercising outside more, it is always nice to be aware of your surroundings.
The Hopkins County Extension Office will be holding a Situational Awareness class at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Farmers Market Pavilion at Mahr Park Arboretum.
Amanda Dame, the Hopkins County agent for Family and Consumer Sciences, said having a class on learning to recognize your surroundings can help people feel safer.
“On Facebook groups and different things that I follow, they were asking for things like this,” she said. “If they could have someone come and speak or learn self-defense.”
She thought the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department would be a great resource to teach the class, so Major Charles Young will be teaching the class.
Some of the things he might go over are being aware of your surroundings when exercising outside, especially on a country road or at night or early morning, wearing white so people can you, and wearing only one earbud while outside instead of two.
“I’m sure he will cover a lot more things than I am thinking of,” said Dame.
This class is part of the extension office’s FIT-TOBER challenge to encourage people to get up and move. She said anyone interested in the situational awareness class does not need to be participating in the FIT-TOBER challenge to sign-up.
They do ask people to register ahead of time so they can get an idea of how many people will be coming. Call the Hopkins County Extension Office to register at 270-821-3650.
