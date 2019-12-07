New information emerged Friday in the case of a Madisonville man accused of trying to set a mobile home on fire while two people were inside.
A preliminary court hearing for Jaron W. Owens, 33, revealed he was arrested Sunday night more than a half-mile away from the Elk Creek Mobile Home Park on Whittington
See Arsonist/Page A3
Drive. A police detective read a report which said Owens had "cobwebs on his person" and a cigarette lighter in his pocket.
Owens' ex-wife told police that she thought he crawled under her mobile home, after a man with her told Owens to leave. Owens is charged not only with first-degree arson, but violating a domestic violence order.
Public defender Kenneth Root suggested there was no damage to the mobile home or the cinder blocks below it. He indicated the only sign of fire was a 12-inch diameter circle on the ground, apparently from a burned vapor barrier.
Root urged District Judge David Massamore to let Owens go free for lack of evidence. The judge disagreed, saying the vapor barrier was enough to justify the arson charge.
A Madisonville Fire Department report issued Tuesday said crews found "visible fire in the crawl space under the structure," which caused an estimated $1,500 damage. That report was not mentioned at Friday's hearing.
A Madisonville police report released Monday said Owens admitted crawling under the mobile home "to stay warm."
Owens remains in the Hopkins County Jail on $20,000 cash bond.
