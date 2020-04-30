Madisonville police say Daniel R. Wisdom, 39, of Madisonville entered the “sally port bay” of the police station around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday. He reportedly ignored signs barring unauthorized entry, and boarded an elevator once inside the building.
Police say a search of Wisdom revealed a used glass methamphetamine pipe in his front pocket.
Wisdom was arrested on charges of third degree criminal trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
The statement noted this was Wisdom’s third arrest in seven days. He was charged before dawn last Thursday with attempting to enter a home on South Madison Avenue. That night, Wisdom was accused of walking down the middle of Hanson Road after dark.
Police say Wisdom has been the subject of “22 calls for service” since Wednesday, March 11. Yet in every case where he was arrested, Wisdom has been released from jail on his own recognizance.
Major Andrew Rush said Wisdom returned to the scene of his latest alleged crime Wednesday. He sat on the sidewalk outside police headquarters and asked to be arrested, even though he had no new offenses.
“We found a homeless shelter that was willing to accept him,” Rush said, “and arranged for him to be accepted there.”
Public access to police headquarters has been reduced since mid-March, as a precaution against the coronavirus.
