Extra measures are being taken to prepare for winter weather to promote safety across the commonwealth.
November is traditionally the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s snow and ice season launch, where more than 2,000 staff and crew members stand ready to keep roads passable for people.
Governor Andy Beshear said the crews have been on high alert, monitoring weather conditions to keep Kentuckians safe when snow and ice strike.
“As fall transitions to winter, we’re thankful for their work to keep Kentucky drivers and their families safe, especially during the unusually harsh winter conditions we’ve seen in recent years,” he said.
In the past few months, crews have been trained, salt and road treatment supplies have been restocked, plow trucks have been serviced and route plans were updated. Route designations are based on factors such as traffic volume and connectivity to critical services like hospitals.
KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said the crews are essential to keeping citizens and commerce moving in Kentucky.
“While the severity and frequency of snow events are unknown, we are ready to act and do our best with the resources we have,” he said.
A fleet of 1,365 state-owned and contracted plow trucks is on deck to be deployed when needed.
State Highway Engineer James Ballinger let the public know that snow trucks have blind spots and they travel between 25-35 mph for optimal salting and plowing results.
“Plows are not immune to the same dangers motorists face,” he said. “By driving where the plow operator can see you, being patient, and giving them room on the roads, you can help some of our most essential public servants make it home safely at the end of their shift.”
To help keep motorists safe during inclement weather, KYTC suggests traveling only when necessary during major snow events, stock your vehicle with ice scrapers, jumper cables, blankets, a flashlight, a cell phone charger, non-perishable snacks, and a first aid kit in case you get stranded on the road.
KYTC also suggests winterizing your vehicle by checking the car battery, tire pressure, and brakes. Make sure the heater, defroster, headlights, and windshield wipers are working properly. If snow or ice is on the road, drive slowly no matter what type of vehicle you drive.
Also, pay attention to weather advisories and allow more time to travel for routine commutes. Remember to slow down when approaching intersections, off-ramps, bridges, or shaded areas. They are the most likely areas to develop black ice.
Remember to maintain a safe distance from snowplows and other heavy highway equipment, and do not pass snowplows on the shoulder.
Road safety during the winter season is a shared responsibility, especially during inclement weather when risks increase.
Visit snowky.ky.gov for snow and ice resources, like priority route maps, tips, and highway district updates.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.