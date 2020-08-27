Madisonville resident Jay Fairrow, 18, was recognized Tuesday by the Madisonville Fire Department for his bravery and quick thinking during a house fire on July 31.
The home, at 819 Independence Drive, is owned by Glenn and Tess Ashmore.
“We need more young men like him in the community,” said Glenn Ashmore. “We are very appreciative for what he did for us. The firefighters told us if it wasn’t for him that it would’ve been a lot worse.”
Fairrow said he was just doing what came natural.
“I was across the street in my house … and I smelled something burning,” said Fairrow, recalling the day of the fire. “I got up to see what it was, and I saw a bunch of smoke coming from the neighbor’s house.”
Fairrow said his first instinct was to grab a fire extinguisher and go fight the kitchen fire until the fire department arrived on the scene.
Fairrow said his quick reaction was because of his grandfather, who was a firefighter.
“My grandpa was a firefighter back in the day,” he said. “I would go to the station a lot with him and that moment made me think of him. I stopped and thought for a second, what he would do.”
Madisonville Fire Department Chief John Dunning said Fairrow’s quick reaction to the fire made the incident not as severe.
“We actually got paged out that day to a structure fire, and once we arrived on scene, we went in and there wasn’t a whole lot of fire,” said Dunning. “There was a lot of smoke damage to the house and we were able to put out a small amount of fire.”
During the department’s investigation, the firefighters discovered that Fairrow, who lived near the house, had come to the house with a fire extinguisher and started fighting the fire while the department was on their way.
“That really helped,” said Dunning. “In the two or three minutes to get there, the fire would’ve just continued to grow. Even though there was a lot of smoke damage, him knocking the fire down quickly with the fire extinguisher did save a lot of property loss. The fire would’ve grown a lot.”
Fairrow was given a fire department collectible coin and a certificate of appreciation.
Fairrow is a senior at Hopkins County Academy. After graduation, he plans to attend trade school and work with auto mechanics.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.