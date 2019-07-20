White Plains man flees police with toddler in car

A White Plains man is a facing several charges, including wanton endangerment of a toddler, following a police chase Thursday afternoon that started in Madisonville and ended in Caldwell County, according to a police report.
Zachery N. Morris, 26, was driving a 2009 Ford vehicle on West Arch Street in Madisonville shortly before 2 p.m. when he failed to stop at an intersection, according to the report. Police say Morris turned south on Seminary Street toward West Center Street and disregarded police attempts to initiate a traffic stop. After seeing the lights, Morris sped up and refused to stop, according to the report. Morris swerved through city streets nearly causing accidents and striking a pedestrian around Cash Express, police said.
He fled town, driving erratically, endangering other motorists and his passengers -- an adult and his almost 2-year-old child, the report said. After Morris was stopped and identified by law enforcement in Caldwell County, it was discovered his license was suspended, according to the police report.
Morris was charged with disregarding a stop sign, disregarding traffic controlled device (traffic light), reckless driving and operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license. Morris was also charged with wanton endangerment, first-degree and fleeing or evading the police, first-degree (motor vehicle). He was also charged with libel/ slander resistance to order.
