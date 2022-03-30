In support of Child Abuse Prevention Month in April, The Hopkins County Family YMCA is inviting everyone to join in and wear blue on April 1st.
National Child Abuse Prevention Month recognizes the importance of families and communities working together to strengthen families to prevent child abuse and neglect. Through this collaboration, prevention services and supports help protect children and produce thriving families.
Whether you are coming to the gym to workout, stopping by the offices to sign up for a membership, or bringing your child to soccer practice, staff is encouraging everyone to wear blue to raise awareness to help prevent child abuse in the community.
Although April is the month of recognition, it is encouraged throughout the year, for communities to increase awareness about child and family well-being and work together to prevent child abuse and neglect.
According to Thriving Children & Families website, programs and services that focus on the overall health and well-being of both children and families and that are designed to promote resiliency and parent capacity are key to preventing child maltreatment.
“One of our goals is to help educate parents and children on how to be safe from child abuse in any environment with the skills they learn at the Y. This is why we are participating in Wear Blue Day on April 1st, as well as 5 Days of Action later this month. We urge you to talk to your children regularly about their experiences at the YMCA, at school, at sports practices, etc. Together, we can keep our children safe and cultivate relationships that lead to positive behaviors,” Kelly Forbes, Chief Operating Officer Hopkins County Family YMCA.
To increase the likelihood that children are safe from maltreatment, communities should move beyond efforts solely built on public awareness campaigns to an approach that emphasizes the vital role of community, early intervention services, and collaboration and acknowledges that all parents need support.
For more information visit childwelfare.gov and click on Child Abuse Prevention Month.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.