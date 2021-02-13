As COVID-19 vaccinations for those 70-plus in Hopkins County have began to increase with each passing day, some local seniors say they remain cautiously optimistic that an end to the pandemic is near.
Hopkins County Health Department Director Denise Beach organized a appintment-driven vaccine clinic at the Ballard Convention Center Friday to begin the process of administering 200 doses her office received from the state this week.
Jerrell Clark, 78, received his first shot Friday at the fairgrounds.
“I was a little hesitant at first, but the more I heard about it, and being my age and all that is wrong with me, I figured I better get it,” he said.
Clark said he has been very cautious and hardly goes anywhere to help protect himself.
“Every once and a while I will go to the store with my wife, but I never get out of the car,” he said.
Now that Clark has had the first vaccine dose, he said he does feel safer, but that doesn’t mean he is going to start going out. He will still be cautious.
Clark said he is not sure if the vaccine will work or how he will feel after, but will wait and see.
“If it works, I’m grateful,” he said.
Someone else who is taking a wait and see approach is 73-year-old Phyllis Whitaker. She said her daughter, who works for the health department, talked her into getting the shot.
“She said, ‘Mom I really think you need to get it’,” said Whitaker.
Whitaker said she views the COVID-19 vaccine as similar to the flu shot “if it works, it works — and if doesn’t, it doesn’t.”
She said she works full-time at Rose’s Discount Store and has continued to work since COVID-19 was first reported in the U.S.
“Our whole family is pretty lucky, as exposed as we’ve been to it,” said Whitaker.
She is concerned about how the shot will affect her since she has not had good luck with the flu shot, but her daughter did well after getting the vaccine, so she believes she will be, too.
“Everybody has different reactions to everything, so we will just have to wait and see,” said Whitaker.
There are two other vaccine clinic days scheduled through the health department, said Beach. Both will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 19, and Friday, Feb. 26 at the Ballard Convention Center. The appointments are only for those who are 70-plus and residents of Hopkins County.
“These are by appointment only, and we cannot take walk-ins due to vaccine counts,” said Beach.
The health department reported 33 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total active case number to 571. There have been 127 COVID-19 related deaths and 3,042 who have been reported as recovered.
To make an appointment, visit hopkinscohealthdept.com. If there is a problem making the appointment online, call 270-821-5242 extension 333.
There are two regional vaccine sites for those who are 70-plus, Baptist Health Madisonville and the Christian County Health Department. To sign up for an appointment at Baptist Health, visit scheduleyourvaccine.com or call 270-825-7330. For the Christian County Health Department, visit https://govstatus.egov.com/ kentucky-vaccine-map.
