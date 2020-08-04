A Madisonville man was appointed by Gov. Andy Beshear to a state commission, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
Timothy Thomas, a funeral director, was appointed to the Commission on Human Rights.
He replaces Adam Futrell, who resigned. Thomas will finish out Futrell’s unexpired term, which ends Sept. 12.
