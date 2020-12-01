If you are in the retail business, you have likely been negatively impacted by COVID-19, and with the holidays in full swing, there’s little time to make up the losses incurred during the pandemic.
Understandably, many local business managers are reporting foot traffic to be down compared to previous years.
Brenden Lucas, a key holder for the Shoe Dept. Encore at Parkway Plaza Mall, said the store had an estimated $7,000 in sales on Black Friday. Business was steady, he said, but not as busy as it would have been without COVID-19.
“We have been getting a lot of online orders compared to in-person shopping,” he said.
In-person shopping has decreased due to the pandemic, but they are following all guidelines and safety rules, said Lucas.
Marsha Johnson said she spent her Black Friday shopping online, instead of going in-store. She said she has done more online shopping this year than last year, but will go in-store for some things.
“I think as long as everybody wears their mask and keeps six-foot distance everything, we’ll be fine,” said Johnson.
Bobbie Myers said she has been shopping online as well, but some things — like shoes — you have to go in-store to try on.
“It’s kind of hard to do that on the internet,” she said.
Jennifer Brown has done a lot of online shopping this year, but went into the store to do some Christmas shopping Monday.
“There is just something about being in the store,” she said.
As long as everyone is following protocols and guidelines, Brown feels okay shopping in stores.
Libby Spencer, president of the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce, said for every $100 invested locally, $45 will stay local.
While the Holiday Open House in Madisonville brought in steady crowds, it is still too early to have an estimate on the economic impact of Small Business Saturday.
“It was exciting to see so many people out shopping safely on Saturday,” said Spencer. “Residents of Hopkins County have done a great job supporting local this holiday season. I hope this trend continues throughout December.”
Spencer said 62% of U.S. small businesses reported that they needed consumer spending to return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2020 in order to stay in business.
“It is a priority to support them all year long because small businesses are the backbone of our local economy,” she said.
